Humatics and Hitachi Rail Successfully Complete Advanced Train Odometry Solution Pilot to Create an Enhanced Digital Railway
WALTHAM, Mass., July 6, 2022
Humatics in partnership with Hitachi Rail are pleased to announce the successful completion of a year-long Pilot project evaluating the technical and economic benefits of the Humatics Rail Navigation System (HRNS). The HRNS is the industry leading navigation system based on sensor fusion algorithms that leverage the optimal sensors to solve challenging navigation problems for automated Rail vehicles. Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and sensors such as Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) and GNSS are fused together to provide precise position, direction, speed, and acceleration data to Train control systems including CBTC, PTC, and ERTMS. Humatics deployed the HRNS on 1.5km of Hitachi ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Humatics and Hitachi Rail Successfully Complete Advanced Train Odometry Solution Pilot to Create an Enhanced Digital Railway
Humatics and Hitachi Rail STS announced as 2022 RailTech Innovation Award Finalists for improving CBTC with Humatics Sensor Fusion ...WALTHAM, Mass., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The team of Humatics and Hitachi Rail STS, were announced as a finalist for the RailTech 2022 Technology & Design Innovation Award for deploying the Humatics Rail Navigation System (HRNS) in Naples, Italy. The ...
