Golf | Genesis Scottish Open 2022 | sei azzurri al via | c’è Francesco Molinari

Golf Genesis
Tutto pronto per il Genesis Scottish Open, in programma dal 7 al 10 luglio. A North Berwick, sul ...

Golf, Genesis Scottish Open 2022: sei azzurri al via, c’è Francesco Molinari (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) Tutto pronto per il Genesis Scottish Open, in programma dal 7 al 10 luglio. A North Berwick, sul percorso del The Renaissance Club, scenderanno in campo anche 14 tra i migliori 15 al mondo. Dal numero 1, l’americano Scottie Scheffler, a Jon Rahm, con l’assenza pesante del nordirlandese Rory McIlroy (secondo nel world ranking). Al terzo torneo delle Rolex Series 2022 saranno sei gli azzurri in gara. Torna a giocare in Europa, Francesco Molinari. Con lui ci sarà anche il fratello Edoardo oltre a Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Laporta, Nino Bertasio e Andrea Pavan. A difendere il titolo vinto nel 2021 sarà l’australiano Min Woo Lee. Lo Scottish Open, che mette in palio 8.000.000 di dollari, precede il The ...
Aussies On Tour: Min Woo Lee steps up for Scottish defence

Perth's Min Woo Lee is defending champion as the Scottish Open adopts both DP World Tour and PGA Tour status this week.

2022 GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN TO COMMENCE AMID HUGE ANTICIPATION

The time-honored tournament returns to the Renaissance Club with Genesis as new title sponsor The historic nature of the event — the first ever co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the PGA ...
