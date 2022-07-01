Dettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOChiusi i reparti covid : al San Giovanni pannoloni ai pazienti per ...Mascherine FFP2 obbligatorie : bisognerà tornare a utilizzarleGeForce NOW arriva sui nuovi televisori SamsungAtlanta ospiterà le semifinali di League of LegendsRivisita la terra di Northrend nella serie Costruire AzerothUltime Blog

CCTV+ | New Hong Kong chief executive sworn in

CCTV+ New
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Lee was sworn in as chief executive of the Hong Kong Special ...

zazoom
Commenta
CCTV+: New Hong Kong chief executive sworn in (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 John Lee was sworn in as chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Friday morning, as Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of its return to China. Lee took his oath before Chinese President Xi Jinping, who oversaw the swearing-in ceremony."I, John Lee, swear that, in the office of chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, will uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, bear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità

CGTN Documentary and Radio The Greater Bay to go live in Hong Kong

... including CCTV - 1, CCTV - 4, CCTV - 11, CCTV - 13, and CGTN English TV Channel, to explore and ... be the recorder, witnesses to open a new chapter of Hong Kong." Wang Linggui said in his speech that ...

Alibaba crolla in Borsa perché è stato arrestato il signor Ma , ma è un quasi omonimo

Bruciati 26 miliardi di dollari per un caso di (quasi) omonimia Notizia flash della Cctv , la ... il suo valore in Borsa è sceso di 340 miliardi di dollari, tra Hong Kong e New York. In realtà, è stato ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ New
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CCTV+ New CCTV Hong Kong chief executive