CCTV+: New Hong Kong chief executive sworn in (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
John Lee was sworn in as chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Friday morning, as Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of its return to China. Lee took his oath before Chinese President Xi Jinping, who oversaw the swearing-in ceremony."I, John Lee, swear that, in the office of chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, will uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, bear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
John Lee was sworn in as chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Friday morning, as Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of its return to China. Lee took his oath before Chinese President Xi Jinping, who oversaw the swearing-in ceremony."I, John Lee, swear that, in the office of chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, will uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, bear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
CGTN Documentary and Radio The Greater Bay to go live in Hong Kong... including CCTV - 1, CCTV - 4, CCTV - 11, CCTV - 13, and CGTN English TV Channel, to explore and ... be the recorder, witnesses to open a new chapter of Hong Kong." Wang Linggui said in his speech that ...
Alibaba crolla in Borsa perché è stato arrestato il signor Ma , ma è un quasi omonimoBruciati 26 miliardi di dollari per un caso di (quasi) omonimia Notizia flash della Cctv , la ... il suo valore in Borsa è sceso di 340 miliardi di dollari, tra Hong Kong e New York. In realtà, è stato ...
CCTV+ NewSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ New