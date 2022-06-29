Carl' s Jr Australia Announces Partnership with UFC

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) -'s Jr. Will Be the Official Burger of UFC inand New Zealand Through the End of 2022 FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., parent company of's Jr.®, and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, are teaming up for a knockoutthat brings together two renowned, global brands. Known for their bold, craveable burgers,'s Jr. is launching a full creative campaigna mix of local and national media across traditional and digital channels, including social media and print. Later this year, a limited-edition UFC-inspired burger will launch in celebration of this iconic. Customers will also have the chance to enter to win various prizes including access to UFC event ...