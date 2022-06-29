Carl's Jr. Australia Announces Partnership with UFC (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - Carl's Jr. Will Be the Official Burger of UFC in Australia and New Zealand Through the End of 2022 FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr.®, and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, are teaming up for a knockout Partnership that brings together two renowned, global brands. Known for their bold, craveable burgers, Carl's Jr. is launching a full creative campaign with a mix of local and national media across traditional and digital channels, including social media and print. Later this year, a limited-edition UFC-inspired burger will launch in celebration of this iconic Partnership. Customers will also have the chance to enter to win various prizes including access to UFC event ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr.®, and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, are teaming up for a knockout Partnership that brings together two renowned, global brands. Known for their bold, craveable burgers, Carl's Jr. is launching a full creative campaign with a mix of local and national media across traditional and digital channels, including social media and print. Later this year, a limited-edition UFC-inspired burger will launch in celebration of this iconic Partnership. Customers will also have the chance to enter to win various prizes including access to UFC event ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
L'Occidente si è ristretto... la Cina e il sud est asiatico, l'India e il Giappone, l'Africa e il Medio Oriente, l'Australia, la ... Accettare un mondo plurale, multipolare, diviso in quegli spazi vitali di cui scrisse Carl Schmitt ...
In vendita le F1 di fine carriera di Fittipaldi e Jones - FormulaPassion.it... ma legato a Carl Haas). Non sono le ultime F1 guidate dai due campioni, ma fanno parte del ... si tratta della vettura che Alan Jones portò in pista nel Gran Premio d'Australia del 1985, corso ad ...
Chris Pratt denies ever going to controversial Hillsong Church after Elliot Page accusationsChris Pratt has insisted he has never been to Hillsong three years after Elliot Page accused him of attending an ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ+’ church. The Terminal List star, who actually no longer wants ...
Non-alcoholic brand Lyre’s goes live with ‘Make it a Lyre’s’ campaign via The Kinetic AgencyThe campaign, led by Australian partners The Kinetic Agency and Audience Precision ... Lyre’s, founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Mark Livings and Carl Hartmann, is the world’s most comprehensive ...
Carl AustraliaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Carl Australia