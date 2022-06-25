James Rodriguez rifiuta il Botafogo: vuole tornare in Europa (Di sabato 25 giugno 2022) James Rodriguez lascia l’Al Rayyan. Per lui c’è l’interesse del Botafogo, ma il calciatore colombiano vuole tornare in Europa James Rodriguez lascia l’Al Rayyan e vuole tornare in Europa. Secondo quanto riporta Fabrizio Romano, il calciatore colombiano ha come priorità il ritorno in un campionato del vecchio continente. James Rodriguez dreams of playing in Europe again. That’s why he’s not accepting Botafogo proposal, as of today. Nothing at the final stage or similar. ??? #transfersJames will leave Al Rayyan – he’s still giving priority to different proposals as things stand. @PSierraR— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June ...Leggi su calcionews24
Pubblicità
kingolud4th : @the_Lawrenz Robinho Maguire Man U di Maria Ndombele Bakayoko Quaresma Andy Carrol Renato Sanchez James Rodriguez Danny Drinkwater. - kingolud4th : Robinho Maguire Man U di Maria Ndombele Bakayoko Quaresma Andy Carrol Renato Sanchez James Rodriguez Danny Drinkwat… - susydigennaro : RT @napolimagazine: DAL QATAR - L'ex obiettivo azzurro James Rodriguez potrebbe finire al Botafogo, le ultime - petrazzuolo : RT @napolimagazine: DAL QATAR - L'ex obiettivo azzurro James Rodriguez potrebbe finire al Botafogo, le ultime - rosapetrazzuolo : RT @napolimagazine: DAL QATAR - L'ex obiettivo azzurro James Rodriguez potrebbe finire al Botafogo, le ultime -
James Rodriguez rifiuta il Botafogo: vuole tornare in EuropaJames Rodriguez lascia l'Al Rayyan. Per lui c'è l'interesse del Botafogo, ma il calciatore colombiano vuole tornare in Europa James Rodriguez lascia l'Al Rayyan e vuole tornare in Europa. Secondo ...
Il Botafogo vuole James RodriguezCommenta per primo Il Botafogo ha alzato il pressing per James Rodriguez . L'ex Real Madrid e Bayern Monaco, oggi all' Al - Rayyan, piace al club brasiliano: secondo quanto riportato da AS , le parti hanno trovato un principio d'accordo sulla base di 5 ...
- Il Botafogo ci prova per James Rodriguez: ma il colombiano vuole restare in Europa TUTTO mercato WEB
- James Rodriguez rifiuta il Botafogo: vuole tornare in Europa Calcio News 24
- Il Botafogo sogna James Rodriguez: trattativa in corso con l'Al Rayyan Goal.com
- James Rodriguez, dal Qatar al Brasile: è il sogno del Botafogo ItaSportPress
- Ancelotti lo voleva al Napoli: ora James Rodriguez può finire in Brasile CalcioNapoli1926.it
Netflix orders Oddballs; reboots Spy KidsNetflix has announced a new animated comedy series, Oddballs, from YouTube creator James Rallison. Inspired by Rallison’s popular YouTube channel, The Odd ...
Pacers’ No. 6 Pick Bennedict Mathurin Calls Out LeBron JamesHowever, Bennedict Mathurin believes other players have to show they are better than him. The new Pacers guard said he’s looking forward to his first game vs. LeBron James so that the two can match up ...
James RodriguezSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : James Rodriguez