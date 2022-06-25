Aggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 2COD VANGUARD E WARZONE: PRESENTAZIONE BATTLE PASS E BUNDLE STAGIONE ...GTA Online: brucia gli pneumatici e ottieni bonus di LS Tuners per ...NVIDIA GeForce RTX Serie 30 Pronte & in Stock F1 22: i piloti indovinano la valutazione dei loro compagniOrganizzare un torneo di videogames in casa: quali giochi non possono ...Ucraina e Moldavia saranno presto nell'Unione EuropeaAntonino Spinalbese : Spero che tra Belen Rodriguez e De Martino duri ...Guerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti inviano a Kiev altri 450mln di armiNo Man’s Sky sarà disponibile a ottobre 2022 per Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

James Rodriguez rifiuta il Botafogo | vuole tornare in Europa

James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez lascia l’Al Rayyan. Per lui c’è l’interesse del Botafogo, ma il calciatore colombiano ...

James Rodriguez rifiuta il Botafogo: vuole tornare in Europa (Di sabato 25 giugno 2022) James Rodriguez lascia l’Al Rayyan. Per lui c’è l’interesse del Botafogo, ma il calciatore colombiano vuole tornare in Europa James Rodriguez lascia l’Al Rayyan e vuole tornare in Europa. Secondo quanto riporta Fabrizio Romano, il calciatore colombiano ha come priorità il ritorno in un campionato del vecchio continente. James Rodriguez dreams of playing in Europe again. That’s why he’s not accepting Botafogo proposal, as of today. Nothing at the final stage or similar. ??? #transfersJames will leave Al Rayyan – he’s still giving priority to different proposals as things stand. @PSierraR— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June ...
Il Botafogo vuole James Rodriguez

Commenta per primo Il Botafogo ha alzato il pressing per James Rodriguez . L'ex Real Madrid e Bayern Monaco, oggi all' Al - Rayyan, piace al club brasiliano: secondo quanto riportato da AS , le parti hanno trovato un principio d'accordo sulla base di 5 ...
