CGTN: China calls for solidarity, openness as world faces drastic changes (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) - BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/



China on Wednesday underscored the importance of solidarity and openness at a time when the world is facing drastic changes "unseen in a century" and witnessing "major setbacks" in development. "Despite changes in an evolving global environment, the historical trend of openness and development will not reverse course, and our shared desire to meet challenges together through cooperation will remain as strong as ever," Chinese President Xi Jinping said when delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum. The forum is part of the 14th summit of BRICS, an emerging-market group that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. ... Leggi su iltempo (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) - BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/on Wednesday underscored the importance ofandat a time when theis facing"unseen in a century" and witnessing "major setbacks" in development. "Despitein an evolving global environment, the historical trend ofand development will not reverse course, and our shared desire to meet challenges together through cooperation will remain as strong as ever," Chinese President Xi Jinping said when delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum. The forum is part of the 14th summit of BRICS, an emerging-market group that includes Brazil, Russia, India,and South Africa. ...

