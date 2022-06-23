Rogue Spirit: Nuovo update in arrivo il 7 di luglioSmart Home Dashboard: disponibile in Italia su Fire TVTaiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival arriva il 14 ottobreCall of Duty: Mobile - Season 6: To The Skies arriva il 30 giugnoXenoblade Chronicles 3 arriverà su Nintendo Switch il 29 luglioQuickload powered by OGR Torino: dal 25 luglio al 30 settembreArriva Nilah, nuovo campione di League of LegendsMERCENARI DI VENTURA, STAGIONE 4 DI CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD E WARZONE ...EA Sports crea una colonna sonora per il lancio di F1 22Laura De Rovere stroncata da un male incurabile : Mamma 50enne lascia ...Ultime Blog

CGTN | China calls for solidarity | openness as world faces drastic changes

CGTN China
BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China on Wednesday underscored the importance of solidarity ...

CGTN: China calls for solidarity, openness as world faces drastic changes (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) - BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 China on Wednesday underscored the importance of solidarity and openness at a time when the world is facing drastic changes "unseen in a century" and witnessing "major setbacks" in development. "Despite changes in an evolving global environment, the historical trend of openness and development will not reverse course, and our shared desire to meet challenges together through cooperation will remain as strong as ever," Chinese President Xi Jinping said when delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum. The forum is part of the 14th summit of BRICS, an emerging-market group that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. ...
