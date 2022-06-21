Dune: Part Two, Lea Seydoux si unisce al cast del film di Denis Villeneuve (Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) Secondo quanto riportato da Deadline, Lea Seydoux si è unita al cast di Dune: Part Two, sequel del film diretto da Denis Villeneuve. Dune: Part Two, la seconda Parte del dittico di Denis Villeneuve tratto dal romanzo di Frank Herbert, ha inglobato il nome di Lea Seydoux nel proprio cast. A riportare la notizia è Deadline, che ha dichiarato che Léa Seydoux è entrata a far Parte del cast di Dune: Part Two, ancora una volta diretto da Denis Villeneuve. Reduce da Crimes of the Future di David Cronenberg, l'attrice interpreterebbe il ruolo ...Leggi su movieplayer
RBcasting : Léa Seydoux si è unita al cast di “Dune: Part Two” nel ruolo di Lady Margot, un alleato fondamentale di Paul Atreid… - mata_zone : Sarà #LeaSeydoux ad interpretare Lady Margot in Dune: Part 2 Le riprese del film inizieranno a breve - _amantedelcine_ : MIO DIO LÉA SEYDOUX IN DUNE PART TWO IO AMO TROPPO QUESTA DONNA STO GODENDO TANTISSIMO - latestly : #DunePart2: #LeaSeydoux Cast as #LadyMargot in #TimotheeChalamet's Sci-Fi Sequel! #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #DunePartII… - ultracheeesee : e quando sarò seduta in sala al cinema per dune part 2 e barbie then what -
