Dune | Part Two | Lea Seydoux si unisce al cast del film di Denis Villeneuve

Dune Part
Secondo quanto riportato da Deadline, Lea Seydoux si è unita al cast di Dune: Part Two, sequel del film ...

Dune: Part Two, Lea Seydoux si unisce al cast del film di Denis Villeneuve (Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) Secondo quanto riportato da Deadline, Lea Seydoux si è unita al cast di Dune: Part Two, sequel del film diretto da Denis Villeneuve. Dune: Part Two, la seconda Parte del dittico di Denis Villeneuve tratto dal romanzo di Frank Herbert, ha inglobato il nome di Lea Seydoux nel proprio cast. A riportare la notizia è Deadline, che ha dichiarato che Léa Seydoux è entrata a far Parte del cast di Dune: Part Two, ancora una volta diretto da Denis Villeneuve. Reduce da Crimes of the Future di David Cronenberg, l'attrice interpreterebbe il ruolo ...
Dune: Part Two, Lea Seydoux si unisce al cast del film di Denis Villeneuve

Dune: Part Two, Léa Seydoux sarà Lady Margot nel sequel

La star francese interpreterà la Bene Gesserit Lady Margot Fenring nella seconda parte della saga sci - fi di Denis ... Dune: Part Two, Lea Seydoux si unisce al cast del film di Denis Villeneuve  Movieplayer.it

Lea Seydoux to star in Dune 2

French actor Lea Seydoux is all set to step into the shoes of Lady Margot a critical character in Denis Villeneuve next film Dune ...

‘Dune Part 2’: Léa Seydoux To Play Lady Margot In Upcoming Sequel For Legendary

and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two. Seydoux is in negotiations and will join the all-star ensemble that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, who are expected to reprise ...
