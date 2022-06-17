Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage Wins Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2022

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 17 giugno 2022) SHENZHEN, China, June 17,/PRNewswire/At, the largest ICT exhibition in Japan,won Special Prize forofin the Server &category. This is the first world-classwon by, demonstrating its high-end and competitive advantages.-winning review: Unparalleledperformance. With rapidspeeds and high data reduction ratios, the system may revolutionize applications and system designs and ...