Bitget's Biannual KCGI 2022 ends with close to 5,000 traders (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) SINGAPORE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Bitget, the world's leading social trading and copy trading platform, is pleased to announce that King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2022, its Biannual global crypto futures trading competition, has closed with a total of 4,754 trading enthusiasts that joined the competition. The KCGI competition is divided by Individual Competition and Team Battle, in which participants stand a chance to divvy up a prize pool of 200 BTC, up from 200 BTC in the 2021 edition. For the Individual Competition, traders can claim the title of top winner by either profit or P/L ratio. with exceptional trading skills and acute insights, the winning trader triumphed in these two battlefields ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Registrations Open for Bitget KCGI 2022 with Upgraded 200 BTC Prize Pool.../PRNewswire/ - - Registrations for the long - awaited biannual global crypto futures trading competition - King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI), hosted by leading global derivatives exchange, Bitget,...
