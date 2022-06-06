OpenLight Unveils Brand Identity and Technology Portfolio to Usher in World's First Open Silicon Photonics Platform with Integrated Lasers (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) New Era of Laser Integration and Scalability Delivers Unparalleled Performance, Power Efficiency and Reliability MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Addressing the growing Silicon Photonics market requirements for improved performance, power efficiency and reliability, OpenLight, a newly launched company, today introduced the World's First Open Silicon Photonics Platform with Integrated Lasers. OpenLight's Platform provides a new level of laser integration and scalability to accelerate the development of high-performance photonic Integrated circuits (PICs) in applications such as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
