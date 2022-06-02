Premier, il Burnley perde il capitano a parametro zero (Di giovedì 2 giugno 2022) La retrocessione del Burnley in Championship ha pesanti conseguenze sulla rosa: il 32enne capitano Ben Mee, in scadenza di contratto, non ha...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
sportli26181512 : Premier, il Burnley perde il capitano a parametro zero: La retrocessione del Burnley in Championship ha pesanti con… -
L'addestramento di Heung - min SonDall'ala londinese Son eredita il numero 7 e il ruolo, ma l'impatto con la Premier League è arduo: ... Gli Spurs ospitano il Burnley nel loro nuovo, faraonico impianto da un miliardo di sterline, il ...
Finals Nba, Golden State - Boston: sfida tra difese, aspettando Curry - Tatum...25 Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne (177 Km) CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 17:00 Arsenal - Everton 5 - 1 17:00 Brentford - Leeds United 1 - 2 17:00 Brighton - West Ham 3 - 1 17:00 Burnley - Newcastle 1 - 2 17:00 ... Burnley, capitan Mee non rinnova. L'esperto difensore centrale vuole restare in Premier TUTTO mercato WEB
Aston Villa and Everton lead transfer race for 32-year-old EFL defenderBurnley captain Ben Mee is set to depart the ... Mee featured regularly in both the Championship and Premier League for the Clarets, playing 376 times in all competitions – his final game ...
Aston Villa 'lead the way' in shock defender transfer raceThe latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive as Steven Gerrard's side have been credited with an interest in the Burnley centre-back ...
Premier BurnleySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Premier Burnley