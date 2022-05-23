Quectel's RG520N-EU 5G R16 Module Gains CE and RCM Certifications (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) SHANGHAI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has made significant progress in 5G with its RG520N-EU Module, compliant with 5G Release 16 standards gaining CE and RCM Certifications. This confirms that the RG520N-EU Module meets EU and Australian criteria for operating on wireless networks in these regions, and will accelerate time-to-market for 5G terminals entering these two markets. Quectel's RG520N series of Modules adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon® X62 modem and support enhanced 3GPP R16 features, which not only bring the advantages of mobile broadband to scenarios such as fixed wireless access, mobile computing, intelligent medical care, and private networks, but also accelerate the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
