Easy NFT Business Platform | SKY Play on New York Nasdaq Tower

Easy NFT
SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19th, 2022, SKY Technology Co., LTD announced ...

Easy NFT Business Platform, SKY Play on New York Nasdaq Tower (Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022)

 On May 19th, 2022, SKY Technology Co., LTD announced the placement of a billboard advertisement in Times Square, New York, to commemorate its first step as an official blockchain Platform—through its cryptocurrency listing of SKY Play Token(SKP) on MEXC Global, one of the world's leading digital-asset trading Platforms. The Nasdaq DisPlay, which featured the SKY Play advertisement, is a seven-story billboard located in Times Square's most prominent landmark. It is known as the best advertising placement for brand exposure, with powerful and evocative DOOH disPlays. Following its cryptocurrency listing on MEXC Global, SKY Technology will release a variety of new lifestyle content via SKY ...
