Sungrow Unveils the "1+X" Modular Inverter for Utility-scale PV Installations
Sungrow, the global leading Inverter and energy storage system solution supplier for renewables, rolled out its newest innovation
the "1+X" Modular Inverter, which is expected to lead the next generation Inverter designation for Utility-scale solar plants, significantly streamlining O&M and guaranteeing favourable yields for applications. The next generation Modularization for lower LCOE The "1+X" Modular Inverter features a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum, and the maximum capacity can be expanded to 8.8 MW by combing eight units together. To meet their requirements, customers can choose from 1.1 MW to 8.8 MW. From component to system, Modularization
