SHUTTERSTOCK ACQUIRES POND5, THE WORLD'S LARGEST VIDEO MARKETPLACE (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) The acquisition solidifies SHUTTERSTOCK's position as the MARKETPLACE leader for premium editorial and commercial VIDEO and music content for creative professionals and enterprises NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 SHUTTERSTOCK, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced the acquisition of POND5, the WORLD's LARGEST VIDEO-first content MARKETPLACE for filmmakers, media organizations, and marketers WORLDwide. POND5 is the WORLD's leading online MARKETPLACE for royalty-free and editorial VIDEO, with customers including Netflix, Disney, NBC, BBC, Discovery Channel and The ...
