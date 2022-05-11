SHUTTERSTOCK ACQUIRES POND5, THE WORLD'S LARGEST VIDEO MARKETPLACE (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) The acquisition solidifies SHUTTERSTOCK's position as the MARKETPLACE leader for premium editorial and commercial VIDEO and music content for creative professionals and enterprises NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SHUTTERSTOCK, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced the acquisition of POND5, the WORLD's LARGEST VIDEO-first content MARKETPLACE for filmmakers, media organizations, and marketers WORLDwide. POND5 is the WORLD's leading online MARKETPLACE for royalty-free and editorial VIDEO, with customers including Netflix, Disney, NBC, BBC, Discovery Channel and The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SHUTTERSTOCK, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced the acquisition of POND5, the WORLD's LARGEST VIDEO-first content MARKETPLACE for filmmakers, media organizations, and marketers WORLDwide. POND5 is the WORLD's leading online MARKETPLACE for royalty-free and editorial VIDEO, with customers including Netflix, Disney, NBC, BBC, Discovery Channel and The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Shutterstock, Inc.: SHUTTERSTOCK ACQUIRES POND5, THE WORLD'S LARGEST VIDEO MARKETPLACEShutterstock Studios customers are also able to leverage ... our ability to consummate acquisitions and integrate the businesses we have acquired or may acquire into our existing operations, new or ...
Shutterstock, Inc.: SHUTTERSTOCK APPOINTS PAUL HENNESSY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERShutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) ("the Company"), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced that ...
SHUTTERSTOCK ACQUIRESSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SHUTTERSTOCK ACQUIRES