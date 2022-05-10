Next Earth partners with Iomob and Vueling Airlines to expand its Metaverse with first-ever transportation layer (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) New partnership increases sustainability and intertwines popular Metaverse with real-world travel and logistics BUDAPEST, Hungary and BARCELONA, Spain, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Next Earth, the unicorn, sustainability-focused Metaverse today announced a partnership with Iomob, the pioneering blockchain company developing a decentralized protocol for the world's first Mobility Marketplace Network and token. The partnership is through Limitless, the Metaverse integrator and go-to full stack solution for established brands and startups, and will pair Iomob and Next Earth seamlessly. The strategic ...Leggi su iltempo
