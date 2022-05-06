Wonderlabs releases home monitoring SwitchBot camera with brand new Privacy Mask mode included (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) - HONG KONG, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Wonderlabs has recently released SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam with brand new Privacy Mask mode. SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam, unlike outdoor cameras, is a home security camera that is predominantly made to help watch over homes. It features two high quality motors, and can rotate 360 degrees to allow users to see their rooms clearly in 1080p HD video. Two favorite features would probably have to be Two-way Audio, and Privacy Mask, which helps make SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam one of the best security cameras for using at home. Why? with Two-way Audio, users are ...Leggi su iltempo
