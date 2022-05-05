Assetto Corsa Competizione e il DLC Challenger Pack DLC saranno ...GFN Thursday: streaming in 4K per PC e MacF1 22 Miami Hot LapProscenic presenta l’aspirapolvere P11 SmartVideo Vittorio Sgarbi e Giampiero Mughini che litigano al Maurizio ...LEGO STAR WARS: LA SAGA DEGLI SKYWALKER DUE NUOVI DLCRed Dead Online: Oro triplo nelle Gare libere e altroFunko POP! Peronaggi e accessori dal film Doctor Strange nel ...L'eroica nuova leggenda Newcastle dei Saviors prende lo scudoNACON ANNUNCIA MY FANTASTIC RANCHUltime Blog

HOYA Vision Care Releases Results of First of its Kind Six-Year MiYOSMART Spectacle Lens Follow-up Clinical Study (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) Strong evidence shows continued long-term Lens effectiveness in slowing myopia progression in children BANGKOK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

HOYA Vision Care, a leader in optical technology innovation, shared the Results of a six-Year Follow-up Clinical Study on its award winning MiYOSMART Spectacle Lens with Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 conference in Denver, Colorado in the U.S. The findings, of the longest Study on a myopia management Spectacle Lens, were shared by Professor Carly Lam from the Centre for Myopia ...
