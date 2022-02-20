IMPACT: A No Surrender solo conferme, festeggiano Moose, Cardona Mickie e Deonna (Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) C’erano diversi match titolati a No Surrender, ppv di IMPACT Wrestling andato in scena nella serata di ieri. In nessuno di questi c’è stata una sorpresa: Moose ha sconfitto Morrisey, Cardona si è imposto per squalifica contro Jordynne Grace, Deonna ha mantenuto il titolo femminile della Ring Of Honor contro la debuttante Miranda Alize e Mickie James si è sbarazzata di Tasha Steelz. Moose ancora campione #ANDSTILL IMPACT World Champion@TheMooseNation! pic.twitter.com/2ifKXjyPen— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022 Mickie James mantiene il titolo femminile #ANDSTILL Knockouts World Champion!@MickieJames pic.twitter.com/uHOXEt6hh4— ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) C’erano diversi match titolati a No, ppv diWrestling andato in scena nella serata di ieri. In nessuno di questi c’è stata una sorpresa:ha sconfitto Morrisey,si è imposto per squalifica contro Jordynne Grace,ha mantenuto il titolo femminile della Ring Of Honor contro la debuttante Miranda Alize eJames si è sbarazzata di Tasha Steelz.ancora campione #ANDSTILLWorld Champion@TheNation! pic.twitter.com/2ifKXjyPen—(@WRESTLING) February 20, 2022James mantiene il titolo femminile #ANDSTILL Knockouts World Champion!@James pic.twitter.com/uHOXEt6hh4— ...

