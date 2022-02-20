IMPACT: A No Surrender solo conferme, festeggiano Moose, Cardona Mickie e Deonna (Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) C’erano diversi match titolati a No Surrender, ppv di IMPACT Wrestling andato in scena nella serata di ieri. In nessuno di questi c’è stata una sorpresa: Moose ha sconfitto Morrisey, Cardona si è imposto per squalifica contro Jordynne Grace, Deonna ha mantenuto il titolo femminile della Ring Of Honor contro la debuttante Miranda Alize e Mickie James si è sbarazzata di Tasha Steelz. Moose ancora campione #ANDSTILL IMPACT World Champion@TheMooseNation! pic.twitter.com/2ifKXjyPen— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022 Mickie James mantiene il titolo femminile #ANDSTILL Knockouts World Champion!@MickieJames pic.twitter.com/uHOXEt6hh4— ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
zazoomblog : IMPACT: Eddie Edwards tradisce i suoi il team Honor trionfa a No Surrender - #IMPACT: #Eddie #Edwards #tradisce - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE IMPACT: Eddie Edwards tradisce i suoi, il team Honor trionfa a No Surrender - - TSOWrestling : Che cos'è successo a #NoSurrender, ultimo evento speciale di #IMPACTWrestling? #TSOW // #TSOS - SpazioWrestling : IMPACT WRESTLING: Card aggiornata (18 febbraio) di No Surrender 2022 #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling - TSOWrestling : Che cosa bisogna attendersi da #NoSurrender, prossimo evento speciale di #IMPACTWrestling? #TSOW // #TSOS -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IMPACT Surrender
- No Surrender 2022 - Risultati IMPACT Wrestling The Shield Of Wrestling
- Honor No More ha sconfitto il Team IMPACT a No Surrender The Shield Of Sports
- IMPACT WRESTLING: Risultati No Surrender 2022 SpazioWrestling.it
- Impact 17.02.2022 No Surrender è alle porte Zona Wrestling
- Impact aggiunge un match alla card di No Surrender Tuttowrestling
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
WWE: Cody Rhodes avvistato ad Orlando, sempre più vicino il suo ritorno?Risponderemo alle domande attraverso i nostri pronostici dello show, come faremo anche con quelli inerenti Impact Wrestling No Surrender e la sua succosa card (Tuttowrestling) Buddy Matthews vs.
Impact No Surrender (2022): Five Title Matches, Bullet Club In ActionYou all though I was the bad guy when I hit @TheEddieEdwards in the face with a baseball bat.
IMPACT SurrenderSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Surrender