Yili Group's Outlook Upgraded to Stable and Rating Affirmed at "A-" by S&P Global (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) HUHHOT, China, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
S&P Global Ratings announced it has revised its Rating Outlook for Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ("Yili") to Stable and Affirmed the "A-" long-term issuer credit Rating on Yili and the "A-" issue Rating on the senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees. S&P said that the Stable Outlook reflects its view that Yili will have the ability and discipline to fulfill its growth targets. S&P also noted that with its disciplined financial policy, robust organic growth, and Stable free cash flow, Yili could maintain its minimal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
S&P Global Ratings announced it has revised its Rating Outlook for Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ("Yili") to Stable and Affirmed the "A-" long-term issuer credit Rating on Yili and the "A-" issue Rating on the senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees. S&P said that the Stable Outlook reflects its view that Yili will have the ability and discipline to fulfill its growth targets. S&P also noted that with its disciplined financial policy, robust organic growth, and Stable free cash flow, Yili could maintain its minimal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Yili Group
Yili Holds Its Annual Meeting Online - Over RMB 1.2 Billion Worth of Employee Incentives Provided in 2021Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group, said, 'With love for a healthy life, we will keep bringing more products of nutrition and health to customers worldwide by continuous innovation, and ...
CINA. Metà dei cereali del mondo è stoccato nel Celeste ImperoL'azienda leader nella lavorazione della carne WH Group ha acquisito un'azienda europea a giugno, mentre l'Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group ha acquistato un'azienda casearia leader in Nuova ...
Packaging: servono soluzioni intelligenti per un mercato globale Information Technology Intelligent Software
Yili Group's Outlook Upgraded to Stable and Rating Affirmed at "A-" by S&P GlobalHUHHOT, China, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- S&P Global Ratings announced it has revised its rating outlook for Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ("Yili") to stable and affirmed the "A ...
Milk and Cream Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | Nestle, Danone, Fonterra, AmulSome of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Nestle, Lactalis Group, Danone S.A., Fonterra, Frieslandcampina, Arla Foods, Dean Foods, Yili, Mengniu, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Inc., ...
Yili GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yili Group