Xiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Echo Show 15 da oggi disponibile in ItaliaUltime Blog

Yili Group' s Outlook Upgraded to Stable and Rating Affirmed at A- by S&P Global

Yili Group
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
HUHHOT, China, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings announced it has revised its Rating ...

zazoom
Commenta
Yili Group's Outlook Upgraded to Stable and Rating Affirmed at "A-" by S&P Global (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) HUHHOT, China, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

S&P Global Ratings announced it has revised its Rating Outlook for Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ("Yili") to Stable and Affirmed the "A-" long-term issuer credit Rating on Yili and the "A-" issue Rating on the senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees. S&P said that the Stable Outlook reflects its view that Yili will have the ability and discipline to fulfill its growth targets. S&P also noted that with its disciplined financial policy, robust organic growth, and Stable free cash flow, Yili could maintain its minimal ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Yili Group

Yili Holds Its Annual Meeting Online - Over RMB 1.2 Billion Worth of Employee Incentives Provided in 2021

Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group, said, 'With love for a healthy life, we will keep bringing more products of nutrition and health to customers worldwide by continuous innovation, and ...

CINA. Metà dei cereali del mondo è stoccato nel Celeste Impero

L'azienda leader nella lavorazione della carne WH Group ha acquisito un'azienda europea a giugno, mentre l'Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group ha acquistato un'azienda casearia leader in Nuova ...
Packaging: servono soluzioni intelligenti per un mercato globale  Information Technology Intelligent Software

Yili Group's Outlook Upgraded to Stable and Rating Affirmed at "A-" by S&P Global

HUHHOT, China, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- S&P Global Ratings announced it has revised its rating outlook for Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ("Yili") to stable and affirmed the "A ...

Milk and Cream Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | Nestle, Danone, Fonterra, Amul

Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Nestle, Lactalis Group, Danone S.A., Fonterra, Frieslandcampina, Arla Foods, Dean Foods, Yili, Mengniu, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Inc., ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yili Group
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yili Group Yili Group Outlook Upgraded Stable