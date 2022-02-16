Queclink Unveils Network Solutions to Help Connect Every IoT Device (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) - SHANGHAI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Queclink (Stock: 300590. SZ), a world-leading supplier of IoT Devices and technologies, today announces the launch of its Network Solutions, Helping customers and partners build secure and reliable Connectivity for new possibilities. According to Statista, the global number of Connected IoT Devices is estimated to triple from 8.74 billion in 2020 to more than 25.4 billion active endpoints in 2030. Every object can be Connected virtually in the world of IoT. Queclink's Network Solutions are suitable for a range of user cases, such as industrial automation – intelligent factory, energy, transportation and retail. They also work ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Queclink (Stock: 300590. SZ), a world-leading supplier of IoT Devices and technologies, today announces the launch of its Network Solutions, Helping customers and partners build secure and reliable Connectivity for new possibilities. According to Statista, the global number of Connected IoT Devices is estimated to triple from 8.74 billion in 2020 to more than 25.4 billion active endpoints in 2030. Every object can be Connected virtually in the world of IoT. Queclink's Network Solutions are suitable for a range of user cases, such as industrial automation – intelligent factory, energy, transportation and retail. They also work ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Queclink Unveils
Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.: Queclink Unveils Network Solutions to Help Connect Every IoT DeviceSHANGHAI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink (Stock: 300590. SZ), a world-leading supplier of IoT devices and technologies, today announces the launch of its network solutions, helping customers ...
Queclink Unveils Network Solutions to Help Connect Every IoT DeviceSHANGHAI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink (Stock: 300590. SZ), a world-leading supplier of IoT devices and technologies, today announces the launch of its network solutions, helping ...
Queclink UnveilsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Queclink Unveils