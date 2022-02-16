Novakid Launches the Happy Flash Mob contest (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Calls for young talent to join their virtual choir SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Talented Novakid students performed a cover of Happy by Pharrell Williams in a virtual choir performance to encourage their peers to be a part of the next version of the Novakid Happy virtual choir performance. Music has no boundaries: it unites us; it is a universal language that everyone understands from a young age. Novakid strives to make the English language as accessible as music is for thousands of children all over the world. Record a video of your child performing Happy by Pharrell Williams and share on social media using the hashtag #Novakid Happy before 15 April 2022. The top 20 videos with the highest views will be part of the next ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
