Novakid Launches the Happy Flash Mob contest

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Calls for young talent to join their virtual choir SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/Talentedstudents performed a cover ofby Pharrell Williams in a virtual choir performance to encourage their peers to be a part of the next version of thevirtual choir performance. Music has no boundaries: it unites us; it is a universal language that everyone understands from a young age.strives to make the English language as accessible as music is for thousands of children all over the world. Record a video of your child performingby Pharrell Williams and share on social media using the hashtag #before 15 April 2022. The top 20 videos with the highest views will be part of the next ...