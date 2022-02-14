DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2022 - svelate tutte le informazioniStar Wars: The Old Republic il Trailer in CG debutterà domaniTrust GTX: annuncia la nuova tastiera meccanica da gioco 834 TKL ...San Valentino 2022 : fiori più cari del 29%Mombarone : Trovato corpo dell'alpinista dispersoCisgiordania : ucciso 17enne palestineseAgguato a Roma : Paolo Corelli ucciso in stradaCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD 2 NUOVE MAPPE IN ARRIVOHearthstone: nuovo aggiornamento in arrivo domaniGTA Online: i Viaggi sballati con Franklin e Lamar disponibili Ultime Blog

AEW | Darby Allin ci crede | vuole tornare campione TNT questo mercoledì

AEW Darby
Un anno dopo, per Darby Allin è tornato il momento di dare la caccia al titolo TNT.

AEW: Darby Allin ci crede, vuole tornare campione TNT questo mercoledì (Di lunedì 14 febbraio 2022) Un anno dopo, per Darby Allin è tornato il momento di dare la caccia al titolo TNT. questo mercoledì combatterà infatti contro Sammy Guevara un match titolato che sa di rivincita dopo che i due si sono sfidati più volte nel 2020. Il ragazzo ci crede e sui social ha pubblicato una didascalia che non mette dubbi. Ecco il messaggio di Darby New champ. pic.twitter.com/hxE9QZ31nf— Darby Allin (@DarbyAllin) February 14, 2022
twitterZona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Darby Allin ci crede, vuole tornare campione TNT questo mercoledì - - TSOWrestling : Il giovanissimo Nick Wayne è #AllElite #TSOW // #TSOS -

