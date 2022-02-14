AEW: Darby Allin ci crede, vuole tornare campione TNT questo mercoledì (Di lunedì 14 febbraio 2022) Un anno dopo, per Darby Allin è tornato il momento di dare la caccia al titolo TNT. questo mercoledì combatterà infatti contro Sammy Guevara un match titolato che sa di rivincita dopo che i due si sono sfidati più volte nel 2020. Il ragazzo ci crede e sui social ha pubblicato una didascalia che non mette dubbi. Ecco il messaggio di Darby New champ. pic.twitter.com/hxE9QZ31nf— Darby Allin (@DarbyAllin) February 14, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di AEW Full Gear 2021, un nuovo campione e un nuovo debutto... Nyla Rose & Jaime Hayter vs Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida VINCITRICI: Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. MJF VINCITORE: MJF AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Penta El ...
FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page!... Pac & Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo, Darby Allin vs MJF e CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston. Extreme Rules 2021/ Wrestling WWE, Reigns e Becky Lynch campioni: tutti i risultati AEW FULL ...
