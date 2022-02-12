“Back to Work”, il progetto di riciclo intelligente di Terna (Di sabato 12 febbraio 2022) “Back at Work” potrebbe essere inteso come semplice slogan aziendale che accompagna i dipendenti al rientro in ufficio dopo una mesi pandemici di smart-Working. Con il progetto “Back to Work”, invece, Terna, grande operatore delle reti per il trasporto dell’energia, è andata oltre, scendendo in campo nell’economia circolare, settore in cui il nostro Paese è leader in Europa. Con questa iniziativa, inaugurata nel dicembre 2021, il gruppo guidato dall’AD Stefano Donnarumma, in collaborazione con la ESO Società Benefit, prima organizzazione full-service per la gestione dei rifiuti in tutta Italia, ha voluto iniziare un percorso di recupero di DPI usati (indumenti, scarpe da lavoro ed elmetti) promuovendo comportamenti responsabili nel rispetto dei principi di ...Leggi su ildenaro
Advertising
ildenaro_it : Con questa #iniziativa @TernaSpA guidata dall’#AD Stefano #Donnarumma, in collaborazione con la #ESO Società Benef… - work_of_god_ot4 : RT @pinkssIut: ROSÉ - Don't Look Back In Anger (Oasis) Live Studio Cover - kou_fengaris : Per sbaglio ho cancellato tutta la parte del post in inglese che dovevo pubblicare oggi, ora urlo, back to work ?? - yunusfreak86 : RT @acmilan: ??? 'My goal now is to work hard and be back' @simonkjaer1989's motivation in his interview to our thematic channel ??? “L'obie… - ruggerospe : Back to work! #Albaro 150 mq , perfettamente ristrutturati, con 2 balconi e #vista #mare -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Back Work
Inflation hasn't peaked yetInflation is more dangerous than we thought As reported in these columns back when no one would ... work, production, and factories were the center of interest of people, society, and politics. Now we ...
Nicola Gratteri & Luigi Ginami, il potere dei Narcos nel mondo.I very much appreciate the work of Don Gigi Ginami, his vocation to help others, his straight back, his ethics of "doing first, then talking". I believe that his missionary activity, the help he ...
“Back to Work”, il progetto di riciclo intelligente di Terna - Ildenaro.it Il Denaro
When Working for Racial Justice Means Taking Black History Month OffOther times she climbs into the bathtub to drink champagne. Ms. Broussard knows that when she and her team step back to their laptops in March, the work will be waiting. “Our country took 400 years to ...
Which cameras work best with Adobe's Super Resolution mode?Just remember to change the settings back so that these files open normally in Photoshop ... If you’ve set your computer to open Raw files in Photoshop when double-clicked, this will work too. For ...
Back WorkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Back Work