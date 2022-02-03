Tata Communications Global SD-WAN Managed Services recognised as 'Leader' by Avasant (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) Tata Communications IZO™ SDWAN Managed Services along with the self-service platform and customer experience portal cited as key strengths MUMBAI, India, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tata Communications (NSE: TataCOMM) (BSE: 500483) a Global digital ecosystem enabler, has been awarded 'Leader' position by Avasant, a leading management consulting firm, in its report titled 'SD-WAN Managed Services 2021-2022 RadarView™. This recognition is accorded for exhibiting consistent excellence across all three key dimensions of the assessment (practice maturity, partnership ecosystem, investments and innovation) as well as having a superior impact on the market as a whole. With its end-to-end ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
