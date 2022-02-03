Come app e software cambieranno il nostro modo di vivere nei prossimi ...RAINBOW SIX INVITATIONAL 2022 INIZIERA’ A FEBBRAIORed Dead Online: Novità, Bonus e Sconti di febbraioTwo's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaBATTLEFIELD - VIAGGIO VERSO LA STAGIONE 1Andrea Crisanti : 90% di immunizzati, stop al Green pass e ...Ultime Blog

Tata Communications Global SD-WAN Managed Services recognised as ' Leader' by Avasant

Tata Communications
Tata Communications IZO™ SDWAN Managed Services along with the self-service platform and customer ...

 Tata Communications (NSE: TataCOMM) (BSE: 500483) a Global digital ecosystem enabler, has been awarded 'Leader' position by Avasant, a leading management consulting firm, in its report titled 'SD-WAN Managed Services 2021-2022 RadarView™. This recognition is accorded for exhibiting consistent excellence across all three key dimensions of the assessment (practice maturity, partnership ecosystem, investments and innovation) as well as having a superior impact on the market as a whole. With its end-to-end ...
