QPS Holdings LLC Announces a New Director of Neuropharmacology (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Dr. Manuela Prokesch will lead the Neuropharmacology department of QPS Austria GmbH from January 1, 2022. NEWARK, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
