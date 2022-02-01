QPS Holdings LLC Announces a New Director of Neuropharmacology

(Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Dr. Manuela Prokesch will lead thedepartment of QPS Austria GmbH from January 1, 2022. NEWARK, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/QPSLLC announced that Dr. Prokesch, currently Associateof, has been selected as the newof, assuming the position on January 1, 2022. Prior to her role as Associateof, Dr. Prokesch served for several years as theof Quality Assurance, QPS Austria. As part of her new responsibilities, Dr. Prokesch, who has been a highly valued member of the QPS Austria team since joining in 2001, will partner with Dr. Robert Wronski, Senior, Head of EU Late Phase Clinical ...

Dr. Manuela Prokesch will lead the Neuropharmacology department of QPS Austria GmbH from January 1, 2022. NEWARK, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QPS Holdings LLC announced that Dr. Prokesch, currently Associate Director of Neuropharmacology, has been selected as the new Director of Neuropharmacology, assuming the position on January 1, 2022.