QPS Holdings LLC Announces a New Director of Neuropharmacology

Dr. Manuela Prokesch will lead the Neuropharmacology department of QPS Austria GmbH from January 1, ...

QPS Holdings LLC Announces a New Director of Neuropharmacology (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Dr. Manuela Prokesch will lead the Neuropharmacology department of QPS Austria GmbH from January 1, 2022. NEWARK, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 QPS Holdings LLC announced that Dr. Prokesch, currently Associate Director of Neuropharmacology, has been selected as the new Director of Neuropharmacology, assuming the position on January 1, 2022. Prior to her role as Associate Director of Neuropharmacology, Dr. Prokesch served for several years as the Director of Quality Assurance, QPS Austria. As part of her new responsibilities, Dr. Prokesch, who has been a highly valued member of the QPS Austria team since joining in 2001, will partner with Dr. Robert Wronski, Senior Director, Head of EU Late Phase Clinical ...
