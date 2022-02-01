Huawei users' travel videos pull in 6M views on Instagram (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, a group of cool and influential Huawei users showed us how to hit the road with Petal Maps and Petal Search. The goal was simple: create and film a unique Petal Journey and let your creativity flow! Some influencers even went a step further, and used Petal Clip to edit their videos. A group of 33 skillful Instagrammers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania and Turkey was invited to join the adventure. Equipped with their Huawei phones, they created engaging Instagram reels and stories. The video content showed how Petal Maps and Search comes in handy no matter where you are. From vintage shopping in Milan and sightseeing in Berlin to camping in Turkey, Petal services are here to guide you. The videos ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Recently, a group of cool and influential Huawei users showed us how to hit the road with Petal Maps and Petal Search. The goal was simple: create and film a unique Petal Journey and let your creativity flow! Some influencers even went a step further, and used Petal Clip to edit their videos. A group of 33 skillful Instagrammers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania and Turkey was invited to join the adventure. Equipped with their Huawei phones, they created engaging Instagram reels and stories. The video content showed how Petal Maps and Search comes in handy no matter where you are. From vintage shopping in Milan and sightseeing in Berlin to camping in Turkey, Petal services are here to guide you. The videos ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei users
Finland Data Center Market Investments Report 2021 - 2026: 'Invest in Finland' has Identified Over 50 Potential Sites for Data Center ...There are also over four million active social media users in the country, accounting for around 80%... In September 2020, Huawei Technologies launches the Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) solution for ...
Embracing Low Carbon Construction in an Ancient Capital... the carrier was not going to let its users down. Indeed, in June 2021, the engineers at the Xixian ... In collaboration with long - term partner Huawei, they decided on a solution that involved ...
Google ha rotto con Huawei, niente più aggiornamenti per Android AGI - Agenzia Italia
National Law Journal Recognizes Lighthouse's Spectra Platform as a Legal Technology TrailblazerLighthouse, a leader in technology-enabled ediscovery, compliance and information governance services for Fortune 500 companies and Am Law 250 firms, is pleased to announce that The National Law ...
Tablet and Chromebook shipments dipped in the fourth quarter, but annual growth persistedSamsung placed second with 18.3 percent of all units shipped last year, followed by Lenovo with a 10.5 percent share. Amazon and Huawei rounded out the top five. Thing were even worse for Chromebooks ...
Huawei usersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei users