(Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022)-Monal, one of France’s leading post-production companies, is seeing rising demand across its range of services, includingand, post-production,restoration and BluRay mastering. It has operations in France, Poland, Singapore, Vietnam, Kenya and Nigeria.has one of the fewlab services in Europe. CEO Thierry Schindele says that L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Streaming Drives

ComingSoon.it

... consumers and the industry because it provides customers with choices, whichcompetition ...a leggere Sixty Percent of Global Consumers are Frustrated with Navigating Content onVideo ...The Moonwalk platformengagement and revenue by interconnecting rewards and payments across ... costumes and artwork from more than 450 television,and feature film productions. ...Hiventy-Monal, one of France’s leading post-production companies, is seeing rising demand across its range of services, including film processing, dubbing and subtitling, post-production, film ...Hiventy-Monal, one of France’s leading post-production companies, is seeing rising demand across its range of services, including film processing, dubbing and subtitling, post-production, film ...