Streaming Drives Subtitling | Dubbing Boom | 35mm Film Processing Grows | Hiventy Chief Reports

Streaming Drives
Hiventy-Monal, one of France's leading post-production companies, is seeing rising demand across its ...

Streaming Drives Subtitling, Dubbing Boom, 35mm Film Processing Grows, Hiventy Chief Reports (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Hiventy-Monal, one of France’s leading post-production companies, is seeing rising demand across its range of services, including Film Processing, Dubbing and Subtitling, post-production, Film restoration and BluRay mastering. It has operations in France, Poland, Singapore, Vietnam, Kenya and Nigeria. Hiventy has one of the few Film lab services in Europe. CEO Thierry Schindele says that L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
