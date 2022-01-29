AEW: I Jurassic Express mantengono i titoli, ma che attacco dal Gunn Club! (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) Buona difesa per i Jurassic Express a Rampage. Jungle Boy e Luchasaurus hanno superato i Private Party in un match che non ha lesinato interferenze di ogni genere. I campioni hanno mantenuto i titoli di coppia, ma nel post match hanno subito una brutta lezione da parte del Gunn Clubb che hanno rivendicato la loro sfida per le cinture. Il finale del match The #AEW World Tag Team champs retain! But no time for celebration as the #GunnClub have other ideas for them here at #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak! pic.twitter.com/dvCgnI92N4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022 L’intervento del Gunn Clubb The #GunnClub are here to send a message directly to @boy myth legend and @Luchasaurus! What a night it’s been here at #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak on TNT ? ...Leggi su zonawrestling
FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page!...of The Year in un Minneapolis Street Fight Match così come il falls count anywhere fra i Jurassic ... Extreme Rules 2021/ Wrestling WWE, Reigns e Becky Lynch campioni: tutti i risultati AEW FULL GEAR ...
AEW Rampage Beach Break Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsWelcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on . During Wednesday's special Beach Break episode of Dynamite, Jade Cargill selected Julia Hart to be the next challenger for the TBS ...
Jurassic Express defend titles against Private Party on RampageJurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy), while Jade Cargill puts her TBS Championship on the ...
