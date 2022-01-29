(Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) Buona difesa per ia Rampage. Jungle Boy e Luchasaurus hanno superato i Private Party in un match che non ha lesinato interferenze di ogni genere. I campioni hanno mantenuto idi coppia, ma nel post match hanno subito una brutta lezione da parte delClubb che hanno rivendicato la loro sfida per le cinture. Il finale del match The #AEW World Tag Team champs retain! But no time for celebration as the #Club have other ideas for them here at #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak! pic.twitter.com/dvCgnI92N4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022 L’intervento delClubb The #Club are here to send a message directly to @boy myth legend and @Luchasaurus! What a night it’s been here at #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak on TNT ? ...

Advertising

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: I Jurassic Express mantengono i titoli, ma che attacco dal Gunn Club! - - TSOWrestling : Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus si confermano campioni di coppia della #AEW, ma qualcun altro non è d'accordo! #TSOW //… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Jurassic

...of The Year in un Minneapolis Street Fight Match così come il falls count anywhere fra i... Extreme Rules 2021/ Wrestling WWE, Reigns e Becky Lynch campioni: tutti i risultatiFULL GEAR ......of The Year in un Minneapolis Street Fight Match così come il falls count anywhere fra i... Extreme Rules 2021/ Wrestling WWE, Reigns e Becky Lynch campioni: tutti i risultatiFULL GEAR ...Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on . During Wednesday's special Beach Break episode of Dynamite, Jade Cargill selected Julia Hart to be the next challenger for the TBS ...Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy), while Jade Cargill puts her TBS Championship on the ...