Drew Barrymore | I Had an ‘Open Relationship’ With Luke Wilson in the ‘90s

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022)and. Alex Berliner/BEI/ShutterstockTo be young and in love!recently reminisced about her past relationships, including a casual romancein the ’90s. Hottest Couples Who Fell in Love on Set Read article “When we first met, we were young and wild,”, 46, told longtime friend Kate Hudson during the Thursday, January 27, episode of TheShow. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 42, recalled meeting the Fever Pitch star at a restaurant called Chez Jay’s in Santa Monica, California, while they were all there, now 50....