CGTN | CMG Forum | Together for a high-tech Winter Olympics

(Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/China Media Group (CMG), the country's major broadcaster, is joining hands with media partners worldwide to deliver the real-time pulse of the OlympicGames Beijing 2022 to global spectators with cutting-edgenologies. CMG, a rights-holding broadcaster of the, hosted aon Wednesday in Beijing under the theme of "for a." Representatives of 145 media agencies and international organizations from 78 countries and regions attended the event online. CMG committed to presenting the Games with innovativeShen Haixiong, president and editor-in-chief of CMG, said CMG has been committed to using ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN CMG

Zazoom Blog

https://news..com/news/2022 - 01 - 26/Xi - sends - congratulatory - letter - to -- Forum - 178RLEomYZW/index.htmlhttps://news..com/news/2022 - 01 - 06/- unveils - 5G - livestreaming - studio - on - high - speed - trains - 16AX8gQu7S0/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7qVPl_Yce4China Media Group (CMG) held the fourth rehearsal of the 2022 Spring Festival Gala on Thursday. Many cutting-edge technologies have been integrated with the performances to bring the audience a new ...What could be better than playing poker against some of the best in the world? How about playing poker against some of the best in the world on the beautiful Caribbean island of St Maarten and with a ...