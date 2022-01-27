TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER disponibile XboxStar Wars: The Old Republic Nuovo Trailer Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCYU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL debutta su mobileVaccino Covid : ciclo completo a 87,27% over 12Montecitorio : iniziato il quarto scrutinio presidente RepubblicaOggi Giorno memoria per le vittime dell'OlocaustoCoree : da Pyongyang nuovo lancio missileUltime Blog

CGTN | CMG Forum | Together for a high-tech Winter Olympics

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Media Group (CMG), the country's major broadcaster, is ...

CGTN: CMG Forum: Together for a high-tech Winter Olympics (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

China Media Group (CMG), the country's major broadcaster, is joining hands with media partners worldwide to deliver the real-time pulse of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 to global spectators with cutting-edge technologies. CMG, a rights-holding broadcaster of the Winter Olympics, hosted a Forum on Wednesday in Beijing under the theme of "Together for a high-tech Winter Olympics." Representatives of 145 media agencies and international organizations from 78 countries and regions attended the event online. CMG committed to presenting the Games with innovative tech Shen Haixiong, president and editor-in-chief of CMG, said CMG has been committed to using ...
