1-800 Contacts Announces New Company Focused on B2B Vision Technologies and Services (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
1-800 Contacts Announces the formation of a standalone business, Luna Solutions, Focused on providing technology and Services to third parties in the Vision space. This Company offers 20 integrated Technologies and Services - ranging from telehealth platforms for new and renewal glasses and Contacts prescriptions, eyewear virtual try-on, a digital pupillary distance tool, glasses and Contacts fulfillment and more. This suite of solutions enables eyewear retailers, brands and doctors to modernize their customer experience both online and in stores. This new combined Company will operate under the brand, Luna. Luna means moon in Latin and speaks to their
