BiP’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Share Son’s Name | 1st Family Photo

BiP’s Raven
BiP’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Share Son’s Name, 1st Family Photo (Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Home sweet home! Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk brought their newborn son home on Friday, January 21, three days after welcoming him into the world. The Bachelor alum, 30, announced her baby boy’s Name, Gates Zev, on Friday via Instagram, noting that the past few days had been a “wild turn of events.” The Arkansas native gave birth to baby Gates on Tuesday, January 18, after undergoing an emergency C-section. She revealed on Friday that he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces at birth and came into their lives at 3:33 a.m. “What was life before him??? I can’t recall,” the new mom gushed via social media on Friday. “So many of you told me, ‘Seeing your child for the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t explain.’ You all were so right!” The reality star Shared a ...
