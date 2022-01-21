La Mia Amica Peppa Pig disponibile per PS5 e Xbox SXHearthstone in arrivo un nuovo aggiornamentoINTEL - annunciate 2 nuove fabbriche di chip negli U.S.A.GTA Online: disponibile l’Obey I-Wagen, SUV amico dell’ambienteQuali sono le software house che fanno la storia dell’intrattenimento ...Turismo : nel 2021 presenze scese del 40%Disastro ecologico in Perù : greggio in mareBedsure Plaid Coperta Termica Matrimoniale -32% Sconto e OffertaBaseus Power Bank 20000 mAh iPhone iPad Samsung Huawei Xiaomi -21% ...Mafia e Reddito cittadinanza : 5 denunce nel CataneseUltime Blog

XCMG Delivers New XC9 Loaders to Israel | Thailand and Countries in Europe | as Cumulative Loader Export Mounts 100 | 000 Units

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has delivered 33 Units of the all-new ...

XCMG (SHE:000425) has delivered 33 Units of the all-new XC9 elite Loader series to Isreal, Thailand and European Countries on January 19 from the group's intelligent manufacturing base for large-tonnage Loaders, as XCMG celebrates the milestone Cumulative Export of 100,000 Units of Loaders. XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Business Unit (the "Unit") now Exports to 187 Countries and regions worldwide. Aiming at the goal of landing equipment sales of 100,000 Units and spare parts sales reaching 100 million yuan (US$15.76 million), the Unit's ...
