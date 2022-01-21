XCMG Delivers New XC9 Loaders to Israel, Thailand and Countries in Europe, as Cumulative Loader Export Mounts 100,000 Units (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) XUZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
XCMG (SHE:000425) has delivered 33 Units of the all-new XC9 elite Loader series to Isreal, Thailand and European Countries on January 19 from the group's intelligent manufacturing base for large-tonnage Loaders, as XCMG celebrates the milestone Cumulative Export of 100,000 Units of Loaders. XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Business Unit (the "Unit") now Exports to 187 Countries and regions worldwide. Aiming at the goal of landing equipment sales of 100,000 Units and spare parts sales reaching 100 million yuan (US$15.76 million), the Unit's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
XCMG (SHE:000425) has delivered 33 Units of the all-new XC9 elite Loader series to Isreal, Thailand and European Countries on January 19 from the group's intelligent manufacturing base for large-tonnage Loaders, as XCMG celebrates the milestone Cumulative Export of 100,000 Units of Loaders. XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Business Unit (the "Unit") now Exports to 187 Countries and regions worldwide. Aiming at the goal of landing equipment sales of 100,000 Units and spare parts sales reaching 100 million yuan (US$15.76 million), the Unit's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : XCMG Delivers
Shanghai's Jiading Concentrates on Hydrogen Fuel Cells and ICVs, Boosts Automobile IndustryJiading District in east China's Shanghai issued policies for promoting automobile industry development featuring electrification, automation, network connection and sharing on Wednesday at a ...
XCMG Delivers New XC9 Loaders to Israel, Thailand and Countries in Europe, as Cumulative Loader Export Mounts 100,000 UnitsXCMG (SHE:000425) has delivered 33 units of the all-new XC9 elite loader series to Isreal, Thailand and European countries on January 19 from the group's intelligent manufacturing base for ...
XCMG DeliversSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : XCMG Delivers