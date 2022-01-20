2022 GAC MOTOR International Distributor Conference (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Despite the many challenges of 2021, GAC MOTOR saw increasing sales figures and multiple areas of expansion. Much of this was due to GAC MOTOR's strong network of global Distributors: partnered dealerships that work to bring GAC MOTOR vehicles to new markets and consumers around the world. The GAC MOTOR International Distributor Conference 2022 was held on January 18 and honored some of the company's most outstanding Distributor partners. All Time High for GAC's International Business GAC MOTOR General Manager Mr Zeng Hebin pointed out in a welcome speech that "Our overseas business development has reached an all-time ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
