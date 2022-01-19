M-Appeal Acquires Berlin Competition Title ‘Return to Dust’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) The German-based sales outfit M-Appeal has acquired world sales rights to “Return to Dust,” from Chinese director Li Ruijun. The film was selected Wednesday to receive its world premiere in Competition at next month’s Berlinale (Feb. 10-16). The film follows the humble, unassuming Ma and timid Cao who have been cast off by their families L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
M-Appeal Acquires Berlin Competition Title 'Return to Dust' (EXCLUSIVE)
The German-based sales outfit M-Appeal has acquired world sales rights to "Return to Dust," from Chinese director Li Ruijun. The film was selected Wednesday to receive its world premiere in
