Lattice Triples Valuation to $3B | Raises $175M in Series F Funding Round

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) After reaching unicorn status in 2021,continues to grow at record rates as people strategy continues to be a top priority for companies succeeding in the new world of work. LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today announced a newof $3 billion after closing a $175 millionoffrom Thrive Capital, Elad Gil, Tiger Global, and Dragoneer.CEO and co-founder Jack Altman said thatdecided to take on additional capital less than 10 months after closing ain March 2021 to continue to fuel the company's rapid growth across industries and geographies, and advance its product offerings. "This ...