Terraria - aggiornamento Journey's End disponibile su Nintendo SwitchCome e perché le scommesse hanno avuto successo in ItaliaSysJoker : il super malware che attacca tuttiCovid : Omicron fa meno paura, ma rischio variante più feroce in ...Gli sport su cui scommettere preferiti dagli italianiBrawlhalla Esports Anno 7: più di 1 milione di dollari di montepremiEA - aggiornamento di SPORTS FIFA MobileTaito EGRET II mini aperte le prenotazioniBE COMICS! 2022: APRE LA VENDITA DEI BIGLIETTILEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Il MappamondoUltime Blog

Lattice Triples Valuation to $3B | Raises $175M in Series F Funding Round

After reaching unicorn status in 2021, Lattice continues to grow at record rates as people strategy ...

zazoom
Commenta
Lattice Triples Valuation to $3B, Raises $175M in Series F Funding Round (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) After reaching unicorn status in 2021, Lattice continues to grow at record rates as people strategy continues to be a top priority for companies succeeding in the new world of work. LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today announced a new Valuation of $3 billion after closing a $175 million Round of Funding from Thrive Capital, Elad Gil, Tiger Global, and Dragoneer. Lattice CEO and co-founder Jack Altman said that Lattice decided to take on additional capital less than 10 months after closing a Series E Round in March 2021 to continue to fuel the company's rapid growth across industries and geographies, and advance its product offerings. "This ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lattice Triples

Lattice Triples Valuation to $3B, Raises $175M in Series F Funding Round

After reaching unicorn status in 2021, Lattice continues to grow at record rates as people strategy continues to be a top priority for companies ...

Lattice, a startup making software to help employers fight the 'big quit,' triples its valuation to $3 billion in 10 months

Lattice, which helps companies track and reward employee performance, has seen demand for its products surge amid the shift to remote work.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lattice Triples
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Lattice Triples Lattice Triples Valuation Raises $175M