Enigma Securities Acquires Velocity Platform | a US-based Cryptocurrency Broker-Dealer | Expands Digital Asset Business to 22 US States

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities LTD and the Makor Group are pleased to ...

Enigma Securities Acquires Velocity Platform, a US-based Cryptocurrency Broker-Dealer, Expands Digital Asset Business to 22 US States (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) - LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Enigma Securities LTD and the Makor Group are pleased to announce that Enigma Markets Inc. completed its acquisition of Velocity Platform, LLC, effective November 2021. After rebranding to Enigma Markets, the combined entity will expand Enigma's regulated Digital Asset Business to 22 US States. Enigma Securities, a subsidiary of Makor Group, has maintained full Digital Asset compliance with the FCA since June 6, 2018. Earlier this year, Enigma successfully registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. With registration ...
Enigma Securities Registered as FCA Virtual Asset Service Provider, Raises Regulatory Profile

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Enigma Securities LTD and the Makor Group are pleased to announce that The Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom has approved Enigma Securities Ltd as a Registered Cryptoasset Firm on ...

La Cina vieta gli scambi di criptovalute. Bitcoin affonda

... aggiungeva Yin " C'è un certo grado di panico nell'aria ", spiegava alla Reuters Joseph Edwards di Enigma Securities, " con il mercato delle cripto che sta vivendo una situazione estremamente ...
