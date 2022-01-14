VIDEO: MLW Azteca #2 (Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) Il 2022 della MLW è partito con le nuove puntate di Fusion, ora ribattezzato MLW Azteca, per volere del Proprietor “El Jefe” Cesar Duran, che ha portato la federazione a Tijuana. Sul ring si affrontano gli atleti di MLW, AAA e CRASH; fra i Match in programma in questo episodio, i 5150 difendono i World Tag Team Title contro Black Destiny e Skalibur, mentre Alex Kane difende il National Openweight contro Aerostar: •Hardcore Match: Pagano vs. Savio Vega •National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (C) vs. Aerostar •World Tag Team Championship: 5150 (C) vs. Destiny and Skalibur Leggi su zonawrestling
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO MLWVIDEO | MLW Azteca #1 Zazoom Blog
WInc Daily LIVE: MLW Files Lawsuit Against WWE, Corey Graves Reportedly ClearedWrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and comedian Brian Wohl talk the top pro wrestling news of the day!
2 New WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Surprise Entrants Spoilers (VIDEO)Murray & Adam Wilbourn on Royal Rumble spoilers, MLW vs. WWE, AEW contracts & more! Join WhatCulture's Adam Wilbourn & Andy H. Murray as they bring you Wednesday's rundown of all the latest wrestling ...
VIDEO MLWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO MLW