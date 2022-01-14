VIDEO | MLW Azteca #2

(Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) Il 2022 della MLW è partito con le nuove puntate di Fusion, ora ribattezzato MLW, per volere del Proprietor “El Jefe” Cesar Duran, che ha portato la federazione a Tijuana. Sul ring si affrontano gli atleti di MLW, AAA e CRASH; fra i Match in programma in questo episodio, i 5150 difendono i World Tag Team Title contro Black Destiny e Skalibur, mentre Alex Kane difende il National Openweight contro Aerostar: •Hardcore Match: Pagano vs. Savio Vega •National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (C) vs. Aerostar •World Tag Team Championship: 5150 (C) vs. Destiny and Skalibur

