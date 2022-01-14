Valentina Boscardin : muore di Covid la modella stroncata da una ...A Torino morta una bambina di tre anni precipitata dal balconeRicoveri Covid : Positivi asintomatici non saranno consideratiTHE SETTLERS SARA’ DISPONIBILE SU PC MARZO RUGBY 22: NUOVO GAMEPLAYRescue Party: Live! è disponibile Senza green pass si perde il reddito di cittadinanza : Ecco i rischiLogitech Litra Glow - la Streaming Light Premium dotata di TrueSoft ...KIRBY E LA TERRA PERDUTA IN ARRIVO A MARZOWiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileUltime Blog

Il 2022 della MLW è partito con le nuove puntate di Fusion, ora ribattezzato MLW Azteca, per ...

VIDEO: MLW Azteca #2 (Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) Il 2022 della MLW è partito con le nuove puntate di Fusion, ora ribattezzato MLW Azteca, per volere del Proprietor “El Jefe” Cesar Duran, che ha portato la federazione a Tijuana. Sul ring si affrontano gli atleti di MLW, AAA e CRASH; fra i Match in programma in questo episodio, i 5150 difendono i World Tag Team Title contro Black Destiny e Skalibur, mentre Alex Kane difende il National Openweight contro Aerostar: •Hardcore Match: Pagano vs. Savio Vega •National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (C) vs. Aerostar •World Tag Team Championship: 5150 (C) vs. Destiny and Skalibur
Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and comedian Brian Wohl talk the top pro wrestling news of the day!

