Enotek Upgrades the Brand with a New Vision to Innovate Smart Logistics for Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11, 2022, Eoslift announced to change its corporate ...

On January 11, 2022, Eoslift announced to change its corporate Branding to Enotek in Shanghai, China. Enotek will help customers build efficient supply chain systems with intelligent products and system solutions, and continue to unleash the business value inherent in Smart Manufacturing Logistics. Eoslift, Enotek's predecessor, entered the Logistics equipment industry in 2008 with presence in Europe and North America, and established a wholly-owned subsidiary in California, U.S.A in 2012. Today, the company is strategically operating across the entire value chain of "equipment + software + systems + platform services". As a forerunner of Logistics technology, ...
