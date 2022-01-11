Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchBeats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGFIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniUltime Blog

Suzanna Son Talks ‘Red Rocket’ and What Really Rattled Her About the Shoot

Suzanna Son
On the first day of her first movie, Suzanna Son had to play keyboards and sing a song for a crucial, ...

Commenta
Suzanna Son Talks ‘Red Rocket’ and What Really Rattled Her About the Shoot (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) On the first day of her first movie, Suzanna Son had to play keyboards and sing a song for a crucial, poignant scene. Oh, and before that, she launched her film career off by Shooting her sex scenes. “Red Rocket” director Sean Baker wasn’t happy About the logistical constraints that thrust Son into that situation L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
The 10 Best Films of 2021, from Poppy Field to Summer of Soul

The best films of 2021 represent what a wildly eclectic year we had at the movies, and all accomplished what they set out to do.

‘Red Rocket’ is a movie in which cultural voyeurism masquerades as compassion

As a filmmaker, Sean Baker has built a cohesive body of work around stories from the margins of society. Well, one very particular margin: sex work. Baker’s 2015 breakout film, “Tangerine” – shot, ...
