Calcio | ManCity In attesa del processo | Mendy in libertà provvisoria

Calcio: ManCity. In attesa del processo, Mendy in libertà provvisoriaIl 24 gennaio nuova udienza per il giocatore francese LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) - Le accuse aumentano, il processo è in corso ma non si terrà prima di fine giugno, ma intanto Benjamin Mendy è stato ...
Calcio: Arsenal. Il tecnico Arteta positivo, salta gara col ManCityL'allenatore spagnolo già nel marzo 2020 ha avuto a che fare con il Covid - 19 LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) - Mikel Arteta positivo al Covid - 19. Lo ha annunciato l'Arsenal spiegando che il tecnico non sarà ...
