Il router Nighthawk R6700v3 ha sei gravi falle di sicurezza che Netgear dopo mesi non ha ancora risolto

Segnalate a fine settembre, le sei vulnerabilità sono ancora presenti nel router Netgear Nighthawk ...

Il router Nighthawk R6700v3 ha sei gravi falle di sicurezza che Netgear dopo mesi non ha ancora risolto (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) Segnalate a fine settembre, le sei vulnerabilità sono ancora presenti nel router Netgear Nighthawk R6700v3, tra cui i nomi utente e le password memorizzati in chiaro nel file di configurazione...
twitterDigital_Day : Il router dovrebbe essere l'elemento più protetto della rete, eppure... - BuDuS_it : Nelle richieste http malevole al web server, vedo spesso tentativi mirati proprio ai router ed in particolare ai Ne… -

Il router Nighthawk R6700v3 ha sei gravi falle di sicurezza che Netgear dopo mesi non ha ancora risolto

