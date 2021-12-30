Gioco online direttamente dal telefono. Che ne sarà dei casinò?Vaccini Covid-19 : obbligo vaccinale e ritorno allo smart workingJeffrey Epstein : Ghislaine Maxwell giudicata colpevoleInfanzia : le 7 sfide più grandi che i bambini di tutto il mondo ...Whisky, sigaro e poker: esisteranno ancora con il gioco online?LEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill ...THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMASesto San Giovanni : Madre e figlia trovate morte in casaCovid-19 : Nuovo record di casi, la situazione nel mondoQuali sono le branche del web marketing?Ultime Blog

Tristan Metaverse to release Tristan Survival

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sandbox RPG main game Tristan Survival will be officially ...

Tristan Metaverse to release Tristan Survival SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The sandbox RPG main game Tristan Survival will be officially launched by Tristan Metaverse at the beginning of 2022 with simulation, PvE, PvP and user generated instance. More themed game planets will be introduced around three type of openness for UGC, PGC and 3rd party communities in 2022, connecting to the main game. Tristan Metaverse is an answer to what gamefi and Metaverse are lacking. The team behind the project wanted to create a world more than a game and NFT marketplace, and it indeed is shaping up to be a product capable of filling the colossus void in the current market place which can be defined as a lack of "ecosystem" and disregard to player convenience and ...
