Moon Shin | the world' s top three sculptors | reborn in NFT

- SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The works of Moon Shin (1923-1995), the world's ...

 The works of Moon Shin (1923-1995), the world's top three sculptors, can be seen through NFT. On the 24th, Chairman Choi Sung Sook of Arte Moon Shin and CEO Kim Seok announced that they will mint artworks of Moon Shin on the NFT market to promote the lift and art of the Moon Shin to mark the 100th anniversary of Moon Shin. Irish blockchain company COJAM is selected as an exclusive partner to enter the market, and Moon Shin's artworks will be presented on the NFT curating platform CORK NFT, which is scheduled to be released at the end of the year. Choi Sung Sook, CEO of Arte ...
Moon della Corea del Sud si scusa per aver insultato l'ex presidente Park in mezzo a una feroce competizione presidenziale  Macerata Sport

S.Korea's Moon pardons disgraced Park amid tight presidential race

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who was in prison after being convicted of corruption, the justice ministry said on Friday, amid a tight ...
