Ariana DeBose è Anita in West Side Story, candidata ai Golden Globe (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) Quando Ariana DeBose ha visto per la prima volta West Side Story da bambina, il film di Robert Wise e Jerome Robbins è diventato il suo film musicale preferito. Cosa ha detto Ariana DeBose su West Side Story? “Il ritmo della colonna sonora (composta da Leonard Berstein), canzoni come ‘Dance at the Gym’ e ‘America’, sono state registrate nel mio corpo”, ha ricordato l’attrice durante un incontro con la stampa. La sua interpretazione Nonostante sapesse che l’asticella era molto alta, ora DeBose partecipa alla nuova versione diretta da Steven Spielberg dove ha portato sullo schermo la sua versione di Anita, una donna portoricana nella New York degli anni ’50 che guarda come ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
Cinema, i film da vedere nel weekend di Natale. I trailerWEST SIDE STORY Regia: Steven Spielberg / Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose Upper West Side di New York, anni Cinquanta: l'accesa rivalità fra le gang adolescenti dei Jets e degli ...
La critica della Florida premia Adam Driver per 'Annette', in Texas prevale 'The Green Knight'... Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye Best Supporting Actor Winner: Kodi Smit - McPhee, The Power of the Dog Runner - up: Vincent Lindon, Titane Best Supporting Actress Winner: Ariana DeBose, ...
West Side Story 2021 update cannot fix the musical’s inherent problems but Steven Spielberg delivers the best versionThe classic Broadway story has long been scrutinised for its lack of nuance in portraying Puerto Rican culture. While issues remain, the latest adaptation is about as good as it gets.
