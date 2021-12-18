AEW Rampage 17.12.2021 – Fagiolate (Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) Cari amici di Zona Wrestling, eccoci col consueto report del sabato di Rampage. Siamo in Texas e la All Elite Wrestling ha ben pensato di offrirci un po’ di match Fagiolate, con tanti wrestler sul ring in ben due occasioni. Rivedremo Cody e avremo a che fare con un match di sole sottomissioni. Andiamo! Risultati Rampage: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero battono The Young Bucks, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish (3,5 / 5) Promo: Scontro tra Dan Lambert e Cody Rhodes sulla title shot al titolo TNT ottenuta dal vicepresidente. I Men Of The Year intervengono e attaccano sia Cody che Dustin Rhodes. Sammy Guevara interviene a salvare i face. Submission match: Tay Conti batte Penelope Ford (2,5 / 5)Nel post match, The Bunny attacca Tay Conti assieme alla Ford 2point0, Daniel Garcia and The Acclaimed ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Dynamite va in onda ogni venerdì alle 19 su Sky Sport Arena mentre Rampage va in onda lunedì alle 23 sempre su Sky Sport Arena.
La card di AEW Full Gear 2021: Kenny Omega vs Adam 'Hangman' Page per il titolo... Dynamite va in onda ogni venerdì alle 19 su Sky Sport Arena mentre Rampage va in onda lunedì alle 23 sempre su Sky Sport Arena. AEW: una nuova esperienza di wrestling La AEW vanta una rosa di ...
AEW announced on Friday's edition of Rampage that two tournaments named in honour of the late, great Owen Hart ...
Tonight's AEW Rampage was nothing short of a compelling one-hour episode of in-ring action. But on the flip side, the Friday night show has fallen considerably to propel any storyline build-up.
