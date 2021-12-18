AEW Rampage 17 12 2021 – Fagiolate

(Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) Cari amici di Zona Wrestling, eccoci col consueto report del sabato di. Siamo in Texas e la All Elite Wrestling ha ben pensato di offrirci un po’ di match, con tanti wrestler sul ring in ben due occasioni. Rivedremo Cody e avremo a che fare con un match di sole sottomissioni. Andiamo! Risultati: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero battono The Young Bucks, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish (3,5 / 5) Promo: Scontro tra Dan Lambert e Cody Rhodes sulla title shot al titolo TNT ottenuta dal vicepresidente. I Men Of The Year intervengono e attaccano sia Cody che Dustin Rhodes. Sammy Guevara interviene a salvare i face. Submission match: Tay Conti batte Penelope Ford (2,5 / 5)Nel post match, The Bunny attacca Tay Conti assieme alla Ford 2point0, Daniel Garcia and The Acclaimed ...

