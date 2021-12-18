Quali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?LG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTWRC 10: video mostra le più belle livree del giocoCALL OF DUTY - UN EVENTO A TEMPO LIMITATO CON OFFERTE E REGALI PER ...Overwatch - Magico Inverno 2021 è arrivatoQuali sono le cause dei capillari rotti nelle gambe e come trattarli?Far Cry 6: I giocatori possono giocare con Danny TrejoFarming Simulator 22: aggiornamento gratuitoUltime Blog

AEW Rampage 17 12 2021 – Fagiolate

AEW Rampage
Cari amici di Zona Wrestling, eccoci col consueto report del sabato di Rampage. Siamo in Texas e ...

Commenta
Cari amici di Zona Wrestling, eccoci col consueto report del sabato di Rampage. Siamo in Texas e la All Elite Wrestling ha ben pensato di offrirci un po' di match Fagiolate, con tanti wrestler sul ring in ben due occasioni. Rivedremo Cody e avremo a che fare con un match di sole sottomissioni. Andiamo! Risultati Rampage: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero battono The Young Bucks, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish (3,5 / 5) Promo: Scontro tra Dan Lambert e Cody Rhodes sulla title shot al titolo TNT ottenuta dal vicepresidente. I Men Of The Year intervengono e attaccano sia Cody che Dustin Rhodes. Sammy Guevara interviene a salvare i face. Submission match: Tay Conti batte Penelope Ford (2,5 / 5)Nel post match, The Bunny attacca Tay Conti assieme alla Ford 2point0, Daniel Garcia and The Acclaimed ...
Latest Info On AEW's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments

AEW is set to pay tribute to the memory of Owen Hart, but when will they get started? AEW announced on Friday's edition of Rampage that two tournaments named in honour of the late, great Owen Hart ...

AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - Ex-WWE Superstar wins first match in over seven months; big mistake with Cody Rhodes' segment

Tonight's AEW Rampage was nothing short of a compelling one-hour episode of in-ring action. But on the flip side, the Friday night show has fallen considerably to propel any storyline build-up.
