Why Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Hit the Wrong Box Office Notes (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) Steven Spielberg managed to get critics on board for his ambitious “West Side Story” remake. The moviegoing masses? Not so much. Over the weekend, Disney and 20th Century Studio’s reimagining of “West Side Story” collected just $10.5 million in its domestic debut, a dismal result for a movie of its scale and scope. The lavish L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Steven Spielberg managed to get critics on board for his ambitious “West Side Story” remake. The moviegoing masses? Not so much. Over the weekend, Disney and 20th Century Studio’s reimagining of “West ...

