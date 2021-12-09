Ascend to expand compound production to Latin America

Patrick Zaki : Lo studente egiziano dell'Università di Bologna è ...Mai più senza: Huawei Watch 3 l'orologio del futuroRecensione su Eyewear: un nuovo modo di vedere le coseLa tecnologia come ingrediente fondamentale per il tuo successoYu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! fuori oraRed Dead Online: in arrivo il periodo festivoTuffati in Destiny 2 per festeggiare i 30 anni di BungieLa community celebra Dragon AgeIl mondo dei giochi online e le strategie di vendita delle case ...Calendario personalizzato, uno strumento di marketing essenzialeUltime Blog

 Ascend Performance Materials has announced plans to purchase a compounding facility in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico, growing its global footprint and expanding production capacity for high-performance engineered materials. The purchase agreement includes the assets of DM Color Mexicana, a joint venture between Dainichiseika and Mitsubishi Corp. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. "We continue to invest in and grow our engineered materials business with a focus on regional production," said Phil McDivitt, Ascend's president and CEO. "This acquisition establishes our footprint in Latin America and allows us to produce our world-class materials closer to our global ...
About Ascend Performance Materials Ascend Performance Materials makes high - performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and ...

