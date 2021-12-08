Jim Cornette: “Vince McMahon non entrerà mai nella Hall of Fame finché sarà in vita” (Di mercoledì 8 dicembre 2021) Vince McMahon è il presidente della WWE e supervisiona tutto ciò che accade nella compagnia, fin nei minimi dettagli. McMahon è un personaggio più ingombrante della persona ed è noto per fare le cose più folli, molte delle quali sono vere. Questo include i suoi leggendari allenamenti di mezzanotte. Vince è anche un grande burlone, come testimoniano personaggi come Mark Henry. Il Chairman gli gettava acqua addosso per svegliarlo. Nonostante tutto ciò, non c’è dubbio che sia uno dei nomi più significativi nella storia del pro wrestling. Della famiglia McMahon, solo Vincent J. McMahon, il padre di Vince e Triple H sono stati inseriti nella Hall Of Fame. Parlando nel ...Leggi su zonawrestling
