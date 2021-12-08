Mai più senza: Huawei Watch 3 l'orologio del futuroRecensione su Eyewear: un nuovo modo di vedere le coseLa tecnologia come ingrediente fondamentale per il tuo successoYu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! fuori oraRed Dead Online: in arrivo il periodo festivoTuffati in Destiny 2 per festeggiare i 30 anni di BungieLa community celebra Dragon AgeIl mondo dei giochi online e le strategie di vendita delle case ...Calendario personalizzato, uno strumento di marketing essenzialeHorizon Forbidden West: tante nuove informazioniUltime Blog

Jim Cornette | “Vince McMahon non entrerà mai nella Hall of Fame finché sarà in vita”

Vince McMahon è il presidente della WWE e supervisiona tutto ciò che accade nella compagnia, fin ...

Jim Cornette: “Vince McMahon non entrerà mai nella Hall of Fame finché sarà in vita” (Di mercoledì 8 dicembre 2021) Vince McMahon è il presidente della WWE e supervisiona tutto ciò che accade nella compagnia, fin nei minimi dettagli. McMahon è un personaggio più ingombrante della persona ed è noto per fare le cose più folli, molte delle quali sono vere. Questo include i suoi leggendari allenamenti di mezzanotte. Vince è anche un grande burlone, come testimoniano personaggi come Mark Henry. Il Chairman gli gettava acqua addosso per svegliarlo. Nonostante tutto ciò, non c’è dubbio che sia uno dei nomi più significativi nella storia del pro wrestling. Della famiglia McMahon, solo Vincent J. McMahon, il padre di Vince e Triple H sono stati inseriti nella Hall Of Fame. Parlando nel ...
